This Fall is looking to be a promising season for West Coast hip-hop. Today, rapper YG has announced his third studio album, I Got Issues, for later this month.

Ahead of the upcoming album, YG has already released three singles — “Scared Money” with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo, “Run” with Tyga, 21 Savage, and BIA, and the solo track, “Toxic.”

Earlier this year, YG spoke about the creative process for this album during an interview with Power 106. He revealed that the album will be introspective and show how he’s grown while he’s been in isolation throughout the pandemic.

“It’s just the growth of me, my headspace, what I’m on in life,” he said. “And I think the whole COVID pandemic sh*t, I hated it, but I also look at it as like this sh*t kinda helped me get to where I’m at mentally.”

Also during the interview, YG said his new music is reflective of where he is at this moment in time. “The music is just gonna be my truth, as far as my life right now.”

Check out the album artwork below.

I Got Issues is out 9/30 via Def Jam. The album will be available to pre-save and pre-order on 9/9.