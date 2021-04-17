Two years after its predecessor, Young Thug and his YSL Records collective returned with Slime Language 2. The highly-anticipated album dropped Friday, backed by 23 songs and guest appearances from Drake, Travis Scott, Big Sean, Meek Mill, and others. But it was supposed to come out much earlier. Back in August, Thug tweeted that the project would drop that month. He quickly retracted the news after he said his account was “hacked.” Now that the project is finally here, the rapper stopped by Zane Lowe’s Apple Music radio show to talk about making the compilation album with some of the industry’s biggest names.

“It seemed like a show,” he said. “It seemed like a Lollapalooza, Coachella. It just seemed like a show. Every moment was performing. Those was more a performance. You got to show up. You know what I’m saying?” He added, “Everybody’s watching there. Everybody here. Everybody in your shit. Everybody in your face, you got to show up. It just felt like that. Every moment.”

You can listen to the full episode, which also features an appearance from Gunna, here.

Slime Language 2 is out now via YSL Records/300 Entertainment. Get it here.

