As hip-hop and fashion become more intertwined, it looks like music fans will have to stay tapped into the clothing world to stay abreast of their favorite artists’ latest moves. Young Thug, who performed at Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week show yesterday (October 3), used the opportunity to preview a trio of new songs from his upcoming album Punk (out October 15 through 300, Atlantic, and his own YSL), including a second collaboration with Elton John, with whom he previously released “High.”

Titled “More,” the song also features Thug’s YSL artist Gunna. You can hear it below. The two other songs Thug performed are called “Hate the Game” and “Police” according to Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams, who shared the new songs on his Instagram ahead of the show. “Honored and excited to announce the soundtrack for my first physical @givenchyofficial show tonight,” he wrote in the caption, “Is an original score by my friend @thuggerthugger1 with unreleased music from his upcoming album PUNK.”

Thug previously debuted songs from Punk at his own NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert featuring Travis Barker. In addition to playing “Hate The Game,” he also debuted “Die Slow” and “Droppin Jewels.” A month later, he dropped the first official single, “Tick Tock.”

Watch Young Thug perform his new tracks at Givenchy’s Paris show above and stream Punk on 10/15.

