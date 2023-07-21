Young Thug Was Denied Bond For A Fifth Time, Despite Numerous Delays To His Racketeering Trial

Young Thug has been awaiting trial on racketeering charges for over a year, but was once again denied bail today, making it the fifth time he was denied bond since being taken into custody on May 9, 2022. According to Rolling Stone, both Thug and his YSL signee Yak Gotti were denied bond at a hearing today despite numerous delays to the start of the trial, which was supposed to begin in January. However, jury selection has taken well over six months, during which time, Thug’s lawyers say the rapper has faced a torturous state of existence.

“Sleeping with bright lights all the time, if he can get to sleep, that is a form of torture which is not compatible with necessary restoration,” said his attorney, Brian Steel. “This lifestyle for the last 14-plus months has caused physical harm to Mr. Williams.” However, Judge Ural Glanville did not see it that way, siding with prosecutors who said Thug presents a danger to potential witnesses, citing one who claimed Thug threatened them in a prior case with a text reading, “Snitch hoes get murked. Them and their kids.”

Thug was one of 28 people indicted on 56 counts of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Since then, several defendants have accepted plea deals, pleading guilty to violating the RICO Act in exchange for their freedom, including Gunna, who has been branded a snitch by former collaborators like Lil Durk.

While the trial proper has yet to start, there have been numerous disruptions to the pretrial court proceedings YSL attorneys being arrested for bringing contraband to the courthouse to co-defendants making wild political claims. Young Thug recently released an album titled Business Is Business, but it looks like justice remains slow.

