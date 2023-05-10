A YSL co-defendant was given a separate trial after a mental health evaluation, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Jayden Myrick, originally one of 14 defendants in the YSL RICO case, was ordered to undergo the evaluation after claiming that he was receiving legal advice from Donald Trump and Joe Biden and wanted to represent himself in the upcoming trial.

Chief Judge Ural Glanville severed Myrick’s case on Monday due to the fact that the 22-year-old hadn’t been taking his medication for at least four months. In April, Myrick was quoted saying, “I’m not the regular inmate, I be with Joe Biden and Donald Trump and they be talking to me. Donald Trump is going to get me out.”

Myrick is already serving a life sentence for murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault for a 2018 robbery that turned into a deadly shooting. With his case being severed, there are now 10 remaining co-defendants in the original YSL case. The rap label is suspected of being a street gang led by Young Thug responsible for a slew of murders and other violent crimes in the Atlanta area.

Of the 28 men who were initially indicted, several received plea deals in exchange for time served and their admission that YSL is indeed a criminal organization. However, no such deal was ever extended to Young Thug, whom authorities believe is the ringleader of the entire operation and has been in jail since his arrest a year ago.

