Young Thug has been in the news a lot lately, mostly for being scooped up in the wide-ranging RICO indictment alongside other members of the YSL label. Today, Variety broke the news that Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions and Rolling Stone Films are working together on a documentary series and podcast about Young Thug.

The companies describe it as a tale set against “the larger Atlanta hip-hop boom, and the ongoing RICO case against YSL that accuses Young Thug and 27 other alleged collaborators of crimes ranging from racketeering to murder. The projects seek to separate the fact from the fiction of the criminal charges against YSL members, while also interrogating the controversial practice of prosecutors using rap lyrics as evidence of criminal activity. The result will be a wild, enthralling story of music, money, crime and hip-hop on trial.”

Executive producer Gus Wenner, the CEO of Rolling Stone, added, “We’re thrilled to partner with the talented team at Jigsaw to tell this ambitious and important story about one of the most compelling and controversial music scenes of the moment.”

This announcement has been met with mixed reactions on Twitter, with most fans wondering how these projects can begin when the legal issues remain very much unresolved.

Not feeling this at all https://t.co/yboze2w3Ua — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 8, 2022

Y’all wasn’t there when they were in their communities providing jobs, opportunities, feeding families, doing food and toy drives, etc. I got all kinds of footage and put my documentary on hold because it’s a difficult time for the family. Crazy how people feed off of negativity https://t.co/IvlSK8y8GM — DIRTY DELAWARE (@DirtyDelaware) July 8, 2022

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.