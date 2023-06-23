drake young thug 2016
Young Thug And Drake Hinted At A Collab, And Thug Assured Drake He ‘Will Be Paid’

We are just hours away from new Young Thug music. At midnight (June 23), Thug will drop Business Is Business. He made the announcement earlier today (from jail) via Instagram, which was met with support from producer and longtime collaborator, Metro Boomin’.

“BUSINESS IS BUSINESS AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE TONIGHT!! … FREE TWIN. I LOVE YOU,” said Metro in a post.

Since the announcement, fans have been abuzz, making predictions about what to expect from the album. But over the past few eras, Thug and some of his potential collaborators have been dropping hints.

Drake commented on Thug’s post, which has led fans to believe that there may be a Drizzy-Thugger collab on the album.

“You owe me this time…midnight,” said Drake.

Thug (or likely, someone on his social media team) responded to the comment, ensuring that Drake will receive his dues.

“U will be paid,” said Thug.

thug ig comment
Via Instagram

The album arrives a week after Gunna dropped his first post-prison release, The Gift & A Curse. Because of this, fans are also wondering if Thug will address Gunna’s plea deal and snitching rumors.

Business Is Business is out 6/23 via Young Stoner Life and Atlantic.

Young Thug and Gunna are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

