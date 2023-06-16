Young Thug BET Hip Hop Awards 2021
Getty Image
Music

Young Thug And Metro Boomin Plan To Prove ‘Business Is Business’ With An Upcoming Release

Being behind bars isn’t stopping Young Thug from dropping some unreleased ones for his fans. The “My Wrist” rapper is teaming up with producer extraordinaire Metro Boomin on an upcoming release.

Both musicians’ official Twitter pages served as the purveyor of the exciting news by uploading a QR code with the caption, “Business Is Business.” Once scanned, users are redirected to a singular webpage that leads to a website with a countdown set for June 22 at midnight ET.

Although it is unclear if the collaboration will be an entire project or a one-off single, supporters of Young Thug shared their gratitude in advance. Outside of his appearance on Yeat’s “My Wrist” and Philmom Lee’s “Baby Don’t Cry,’ the entertainer’s camp hasn’t released any music from the rap star as the focus has been on his legal matters. Metro Boomin is keeping the secret close to his chest, only writing, “Just wait on it,” on Twitter as fans asked about what they should expect.

The release is set to arrive shortly after former associate Gunna’s new album, A Gift & A Curse, which was released earlier today.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

