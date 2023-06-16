Being behind bars isn’t stopping Young Thug from dropping some unreleased ones for his fans. The “My Wrist” rapper is teaming up with producer extraordinaire Metro Boomin on an upcoming release.

Both musicians’ official Twitter pages served as the purveyor of the exciting news by uploading a QR code with the caption, “Business Is Business.” Once scanned, users are redirected to a singular webpage that leads to a website with a countdown set for June 22 at midnight ET.

BUSINESS IS BUSINESS pic.twitter.com/R8X6uYYby9 — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) June 16, 2023

Although it is unclear if the collaboration will be an entire project or a one-off single, supporters of Young Thug shared their gratitude in advance. Outside of his appearance on Yeat’s “My Wrist” and Philmom Lee’s “Baby Don’t Cry,’ the entertainer’s camp hasn’t released any music from the rap star as the focus has been on his legal matters. Metro Boomin is keeping the secret close to his chest, only writing, “Just wait on it,” on Twitter as fans asked about what they should expect.

Just wait on it. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) June 16, 2023

The release is set to arrive shortly after former associate Gunna’s new album, A Gift & A Curse, which was released earlier today.

