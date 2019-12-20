Leave it to Young Thug to put an innovative twist on something as basic as putting out a deluxe version of his fan-favorite album So Much Fun. Where most artists usually tack a few songs onto the end of their albums, Thugger does the opposite, front-loading the new tracks — which feature Gunna and Travis Scott — right at the beginning, so fans know exactly what he did differently.

The album now begins with the Pi’erre Bourne-produced “Diamonds” featuring Gunna before launching into Wheezy’s “Hop Off A Jet” with Travis Scott, the best of the new tracks. Thug goes solo on “Die Today” and “Millions,” where he calls himself “fresher than a peppermint — a green and white peppermint,” and raps over an energetic Spanish guitar, respectively. The last of the new tracks is the Travis Scott-featuring remix of “Hot” which he originally released as the song’s music video. The other major change is a palette swap on the cover from his signature slime green to an eye-popping blood red.

Now that Thug’s got the deluxe version of So Much Fun out in the world, fans can anticipate his next album, reportedly called Punk. Until then, enjoy the five new tracks and stay tuned.

So Much Fun (Deluxe) is out now on 300 Entertainment / Atlantic. Get it here.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.