Young Thug is, to the best of anyone’s knowledge, currently incarcerated in Fulton County Jail awaiting trial on racketeering charges. So it was pretty weird when today, out of seemingly nowhere, his Twitter account became active again, and even weirder when, rather than addressing the charges against him or checking in with fans, it posed the question of whether Michael Phelps “could swim 100 miles from the middle of the ocean back to shore” — and even tagged Phelps to be sure.
I'm talking with my roommate and we're wondering if you could swim 100 miles from the middle of the ocean back to shore – @MichaelPhelps 🏊♂️
— Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) August 31, 2022
Making the situation even weirder still is the fact that the ever-confident Phelps had an answer. “Yeah,” he wrote back. “I think I could make it.”
Yeah. I think I could make it 🏊♂️ https://t.co/Iap6tXKH44
— Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) August 31, 2022
[Narrator voice: He absolutely could not make it. No one could. Please do not try this. It is extremely dangerous.]
Just minutes later, Thugger followed up, responding back, “How long do you think it would take?”
How long do you think it would take? 🤔 https://t.co/WdkKJ3UFoz
— Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) August 31, 2022
[Narrator voice: Again, we strongly caution against attempting this feat. It is highly inadvisable.]
Of course, all of this is so odd simply because Thug shouldn’t be able to access Twitter from jail; not only would a smart device be considered contraband, but tweeting from it would be nothing more than a great way to advertise that he was breaking the rules. His account could be hacked, which would account for the bizarre content — although Thugger himself has been known to tweet the occasional non sequitur himself, so the odds are even on that count.
Still, fans seem to be having fun with the exchange, with one calling Phelps “the greatest white person ever,” and others wondering how Young Thug could be tweeting from jail. Some were amused, others were confused, and you can see the best of both below.
bro the guards coming to yo cell hide ya phone quick pic.twitter.com/u8y2XKL84N
— . (@Keepuh_) August 31, 2022
You are the greatest white person ever
— rosinante🎭 (@margiwrld) August 31, 2022
Bro live tweeting from his cell https://t.co/3MY8DsYq0S
— Jerry Mouse 🪤 (@TrolledByJerry) August 31, 2022
that’s where michael phelps comes in pic.twitter.com/3cmLRKDWjg
— frostman (@frostmxn) August 31, 2022
— zamn (@rudylasko) August 31, 2022
They’re keeping him in The Raft, my god 😨 https://t.co/riUt6y7qNq pic.twitter.com/VClGrkH10r
— TAMARANEAN SUPERSTAR 🛸💫 (@starboltqueen) August 31, 2022
He seem like he’s having fun in there idk why y’all were tripping so bad https://t.co/KMA6WFY1SL
— i am not a stan (@nottramar) August 31, 2022