Young Thug is, to the best of anyone’s knowledge, currently incarcerated in Fulton County Jail awaiting trial on racketeering charges. So it was pretty weird when today, out of seemingly nowhere, his Twitter account became active again, and even weirder when, rather than addressing the charges against him or checking in with fans, it posed the question of whether Michael Phelps “could swim 100 miles from the middle of the ocean back to shore” — and even tagged Phelps to be sure.

I'm talking with my roommate and we're wondering if you could swim 100 miles from the middle of the ocean back to shore – @MichaelPhelps 🏊‍♂️ — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) August 31, 2022

Making the situation even weirder still is the fact that the ever-confident Phelps had an answer. “Yeah,” he wrote back. “I think I could make it.”

Yeah. I think I could make it 🏊‍♂️ https://t.co/Iap6tXKH44 — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) August 31, 2022

[Narrator voice: He absolutely could not make it. No one could. Please do not try this. It is extremely dangerous.]

Just minutes later, Thugger followed up, responding back, “How long do you think it would take?”

How long do you think it would take? 🤔 https://t.co/WdkKJ3UFoz — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) August 31, 2022

[Narrator voice: Again, we strongly caution against attempting this feat. It is highly inadvisable.]

Of course, all of this is so odd simply because Thug shouldn’t be able to access Twitter from jail; not only would a smart device be considered contraband, but tweeting from it would be nothing more than a great way to advertise that he was breaking the rules. His account could be hacked, which would account for the bizarre content — although Thugger himself has been known to tweet the occasional non sequitur himself, so the odds are even on that count.