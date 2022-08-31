young thug RICO
Young Thug’s Twitter Account — Which Might Be Hacked — Has A Very Important Question For Michael Phelps

Young Thug is, to the best of anyone’s knowledge, currently incarcerated in Fulton County Jail awaiting trial on racketeering charges. So it was pretty weird when today, out of seemingly nowhere, his Twitter account became active again, and even weirder when, rather than addressing the charges against him or checking in with fans, it posed the question of whether Michael Phelps “could swim 100 miles from the middle of the ocean back to shore” — and even tagged Phelps to be sure.

Making the situation even weirder still is the fact that the ever-confident Phelps had an answer. “Yeah,” he wrote back. “I think I could make it.”

[Narrator voice: He absolutely could not make it. No one could. Please do not try this. It is extremely dangerous.]

Just minutes later, Thugger followed up, responding back, “How long do you think it would take?”

[Narrator voice: Again, we strongly caution against attempting this feat. It is highly inadvisable.]

Of course, all of this is so odd simply because Thug shouldn’t be able to access Twitter from jail; not only would a smart device be considered contraband, but tweeting from it would be nothing more than a great way to advertise that he was breaking the rules. His account could be hacked, which would account for the bizarre content — although Thugger himself has been known to tweet the occasional non sequitur himself, so the odds are even on that count.

Still, fans seem to be having fun with the exchange, with one calling Phelps “the greatest white person ever,” and others wondering how Young Thug could be tweeting from jail. Some were amused, others were confused, and you can see the best of both below.

