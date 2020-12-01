In early November, Drake took to Instagram to inform fans that he had once again injured his knee and needed to undergo surgery. The post was made following a pick-up game in his Toronto home which included Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. The news caused fans to begin speculating that Drake’s injury happened why trying to guard Curry — a difficult feat for professional NBA players, let alone rappers.

Drake has not confirmed whether or not his knee injury was a direct result of Curry, but the basketball player has now spoken. In a recent interview with Complex Sports, Curry playfully responded to rumors that Drake tore his ACL during their game and said he hopes the rapper will address the incident on his upcoming album: “Maybe it might show up in the new album coming out. We’ll see if he drops a lyric or a line or something on what actually happened.”

Steph Curry enjoying the offseason & having a shootout with Drake pic.twitter.com/mI5sQsSCn9 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) September 10, 2020

In other news about Drake’s upcoming music, the rapper predicts his forthcoming record Certified Lover Boy will get some hate. Replying to a fan on his father’s Instagram Live, Drake wrote: “they hated on views just like they will CLB but it’s music to evolve to.”

Check out a clip of Drake and Curry shooting hoops above.