Atlanta rapper Yung Baby Tate is currently a hot commodity after releasing her album After The Rain and the breakout success of its single “I Am” with Flo Milli. Striking while the iron is white-hot, YBT told Fox Soul’s The Mix that a deluxe version is in the works and coming “very soon.” She promised “five or six” new songs, as well as a new single, before she begins work on a follow-up.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tate shares the inspiration behind her breakout hit “I Am,” and recalls how she was signed to Issa Rae’s Raedio record label. She also insists that the XXL Freshman cover should be all women, and talks relationships, including one she recently ended as a result of inconsistent communication.

Tate, whose rise to stardom included a standout appearance among the boys’ club on Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III track “Don’t Hit Me Right Now,” also recently appeared on Australian rapper Tkay Maidza’s 2000s pop culture-inspired “Kim” video as a gigantic version of Kim Possible villain Shego.

You can watch the full episode of The Mix with Yung Baby Tate here.

Yung Baby Tate is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.