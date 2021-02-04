Atlanta rising star Yung Baby Tate joins buzzing Australian hip-hop sensation Tkay Maidza to dress up as some of their favorite pop culture icons in the irreverent video for Tkay’s new single “Kim.” The video pays homage to several famous bearers of the name, from the trendsetting rapper to the ubiquitous socialite.

While Tkay dons the crimson ensemble from Lil Kim’s 1997 “Crush On You” video and legendary asymmetrical look worn by the rapper at the 1999 VMAs, Tate instead opts for a costume inspired by the villain Shego from the 2000s animated series Kim Possible, rampaging through a miniature city as she raps a jaunty verse, boasting, “Bank account big, yeah, it’s somethin’ like my ego.”

Tate has plenty of reasons for both. Her buoyant, self-released 2019 debut album Girls was so well-received, she landed prized placements on the 2019 Dreamville compilation Revenge Of The Dreamers and the 2020 video for the song “Don’t Hit Me Right Now” with Bas, Buddy, Cozz, and Guapdad 4000, then she joined 2020 breakout star Flo Milli on her December single “I Am” after signing a label deal with Issa Rae’s Raedio and releasing her After The Rain EP.

Watch Tkay Maidza’s “Kim” video featuring Yung Baby Tate above.

Yung Baby Tate is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.