Zayn’s ‘Good Years’ Is A Heartbreaking Ode To Fractured Friendships

12.06.18 1 hour ago

Nobody hits a ballad high note quite like Zayn Malik.

After a string of low-key, R&B-leaning singles, Zayn has released a proper pop heartbreaker from his upcoming album Icarus Falls. “Good Years” shows off Zayn’s impressive falsetto. Over a spare piano melody and synths, Zayn sings about a relationship gone to ruin: “Too much drugs and alcohol / What the hell were we fighting for? / ‘Cause now the whole damn world will know / That we’re too numb and just too dumb to change the story.”

Zayn’s songwriting leans toward being esoteric, like he’s sorting through his thoughts and singing through a cloud, but “Good Years” is full of remarkable, heartbreaking clarity. You can easily fill in the blanks with any one of Zayn’s tabloid-fodder “feuds,” or with your own experiences. Everyone has that one friend that they would reach out to, if only they weren’t so afraid of confronting all the ghosts of arguments that separate them. Zayn nails it here: “Now we’re so high among the stars without a worry / And neither one, one of us wants to say we’re sorry.”

Icarus Falls is due out on RCA next Friday. Pre-order the album here, and listen to “Good Years” above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ONE DIRECTION
TAGSgood yearsicarus fallsone directionZaynzayn malik

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP