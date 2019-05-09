Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’re only a few weeks away from the release of Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin, and the promotional cycle has officially begun. The film features Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, but Zayn and Zhavia Ward are compelling stars on their own in the video for “A Whole New World.”

Presumably, a version of “A Whole New World” featuring the film’s actors will be in the actual movie, but Zayn and Ward’s version might just steal the spotlight playing over the end credits. The former One Direction singer’s voice blends beautifully with the newcomer’s in harmony, and their slower, synth-ier version gives the classic song a 2019 update. Zayn is a real-life Disney prince, all melty vocals and brooding, sensitive eyes, and Ward nails every run. The video is pretty standard, the singers wandering through night-lit cityscapes alone and singing moodily to the camera. But with voices so show-stopping, the visuals don’t even need to grab your attention.

Zayn’s latest record, Icarus Falls, was released in 2018. Ward was featured on Diplo and Lil Pump’s “Welcome To The Party,” and is recording a debut album of her own. Anyone who has heard “Pillowtalk” knows Zayn can smash a high note like no one else, but he showed a softer, more restrained side of his voice on Icarus Falls. It’s nice to see him back and showing the full power of his voice.

Watch the video for Zayn and Zhavia Ward’s version of “A Whole New World” above.