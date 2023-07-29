A.G. Cook has been a prominent figure in UK’s electronic dance music scene for over a decade. One of his earliest breakthroughs came in the form of a song called “Beautiful,” which first played in his label PC Music’s Tank Mix in 2013. Cook officially released the first version of “Beautiful” — a hyperpop dance track — in 2014. A year later, the song appeared on PC Music’s inaugural compilation, PC Music, Vol. 1, as the collection’s lead track.

Now, as the song is now a decade old, Cook has released an updated version of the song.

“Beautiful / Baby, when you look at me, you know that I’ll be here forever / Baby, when I look at you, I know that we’ll be here together,” sings a pitched-up voice throughout the course of the three-minute song.

2023 also marks the 10th anniversary of PC Music, which Cook founded. The label has housed several artists over the course of the past decade, including Hannah Diamond, GFOTY, Danny L Harle, EASYFUN, and Namasenda. Back in June, Cook took to Instagram to reveal that PC Music would cease to put out original releases by the end of the year.

“After a decade of @pcmus we’re announcing that 2023 will be our final year of new releases,” read the post’s caption, “and that from 2024 onwards the label will be fully dedicated to archival projects & special reissues. Can’t wait to share everything we have coming this year & beyond.”

You can listen to “Beautiful (2023 Edit)” above.