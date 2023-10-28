Based on the influx of viral videos, the Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency show is quite the musical experience, with the “Easy On Me” singer putting her best foot and designer gown forward at every performance. On Friday, October 27, she unveiled her Halloween spirit early with a Morticia Addams-inspired stage look.

In January,during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Sam Smith laughed off the conspiracy theory that they’re Adele in drag. Fans hoped Adele would feed into it for the holiday. Instead, she went for the next best thing. In videos and photographs captured by concertgoers, Adele traded her coiffed blonde waves for a bone-straight jet-black do.

That wasn’t the only thing different about Adele’s appearance. For the stage makeup, she recreated the beloved fictional character’s vamped smokey eye look and dark lipstick.

Adele dresses up as Morticia Addams for latest Vegas show. pic.twitter.com/mWu0mUjfNG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 28, 2023

