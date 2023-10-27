But if you don’t have time to sit in a special effects chair for hours on end or shop for extravagant pieces, here are some last-minute, music-themed costume ideas for your spooky season celebrations.

The blinged-out crown of Christmas undoubtedly belongs to Mariah Carey . However, when it comes to Halloween, no one does it quite like Heidi Klum . If you don’t believe us, take a look at her over-the-top worm get-up last year. Due to the holiday’s placement in the week, many folks, including some of your favorite entertainers, will roll out their festive wardrobes over the weekend. Yesterday (October 26), Uproxx cover star Chlöe took to social media to share her Game Of Thrones-inspired look with her followers.

Bad Bunny

From his debut appearance on Saturday Night Live to his latest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny has been on the lips of everyone, including his rumored boo Kendall Jenner. Pulling off a Bad Bunny costume is simple enough and can work in several instances. If you have tinted sunglasses, light-washed jeans (or overalls), and a plain white tee, you’re ready to do.

Beyoncé

You won’t break your soul, but you might break the bank if you plan to dress up as Beyoncé for Halloween. The “Cozy” singer also works as a solo concept, couple creation, or as a family function. We’ve outlined some tips for mirroring Beyoncé’s style here, but as a few additional tips, upcycling is key.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxEsnO9xp7h/?img_index=1 – bumble bee

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvaoJQdySMw/?img_index=1 – body suit

Billie Eilish

Just as Armani White rapped on his viral song, Billie Eilish’s style is quite simple. In other words, the baggier, the better. The key to Eilish’s style is to look and feel effortlessly casual and comfortable. Everything oversized is the goal. So, large jeans and graphics tees are your friend for Halloween.

Drake

Drake’s peers may struggle with obtaining his level of commercial success within rap, but his fashion sensibilities are entirely different. We have created a guide for you to view here to get a visual sense of the “Slime You Out” rapper. But to provide you with options, similar to Billie Eilish, Drake is an avid lover of athleisure wear. Any workout gear you have to spare could work just fine.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has broken countless records this year thanks to her The Eras Tour. The “Cruel Summer” will surely be one of the most popular music-theme costumes this year, and who can blame anyone? Our guide here outlines some key pointers, but instead of focusing on the beautiful gowns she wears on stage, think more about her street style, which features tons of leather skirts, jeans, graphic tees, flannels, and more.