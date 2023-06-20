Performing live on stage isn’t a professional sport, but it can still be a pretty physical activity. Now, Adele has gotten a bit of a feel for what life as a pro athlete is like, as she’s found herself dealing with jock itch.

Adele explained it all on stage at a recent Weekends With Adele residency show, saying between songs, “When I do my shows, I wear Spanx […] and I sweat a lot, and it doesn’t go anywhere, so I’m basically just sitting in my own sweat, so my doctor [diagnosed] me [with] jock itch. Do you guys know what that is, jock itch? That sounds like I’m a big Nuggets fan, doesn’t it? […] So it looks like I’m an athlete, basically. I have to squirt [ointment] on myself. I don’t know why the f*ck I just told you that.”

Sweaty face, sweaty tits, and jock itch 😂😂😂 what a fucking legend #WeekendsWithAdele @Adele @AdeleAccess oh lord I love you Adele ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vngYl9yb6m — Lilly from Kent 🪐🇬🇧 🦂 (@Adeleisspecial) June 17, 2023

The bit about Adele being a Nuggets fan refers to Nikola Jokić, the superstar center for the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, and how his last name sounds similar to “jock itch.” Adele is pretty familiar with the sports world these days, considering she’s dating (or is perhaps even engaged or married to) agent Rich Paul and is often seated courtside at NBA games.

Of jock itch, Mayo Clinic explains, “Jock itch is a fungal skin infection that causes an itchy rash in warm, moist areas of the body. The rash often affects the groin and inner thighs and may be shaped like a ring. The condition is also called tinea cruris. Jock itch gets its name because it’s common in athletes. It’s also common in people who sweat a lot. The condition can range from mild to serious. It usually clears up in 1 to 3 weeks with antifungal creams and self care.”