Adele‘s about to have an eventful summer since she extended her Las Vegas residency. She also reportedly bought the actor Sylvester Stallone‘s Los Angeles mansion last year for $58 million and it came with something quite special: his Rocky statue. In fact, the statue was apparently a critical factor in the deal.

Stallone elaborated the arrangement in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, revealing that he wanted to take the statue with him but the singer refused. “That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal,” she allegedly said. He gave in and let her keep it, saying, “I like what she’s doing, she’s making it gorgeous.”

Her longtime friend and “Carpool Karaoke” host James Corden recently sang her praises, telling Howard Stern he wasn’t surprised when she got famous. “I couldn’t have been less shocked,” he said. “I couldn’t have been less shocked. That’s how I went up to her — I went up to her because she has the cover of [Bob Dylan’s] ‘Make You Feel My Love’ on that album and I’m always of the feeling of, ‘How can any cover version be better than the original because it couldn’t exist without the original.’ But I think that there’s a couple that come real, real close, like Amy Winehouse’s ‘Valerie,’ James Blake’s ‘A Case Of You,’ and Adele’s ‘Make You Feel My Love’ and it’s extraordinary.”