Uproxx cover stars aespa’s work ethic is unmatched. From their historic festival appearances and tour stops this year, members Winter, Giselle, Karina, and Ningning have refused to slow down even for a slight second. On Sunday, November 5, the group began sharing to roll out their next musical project, Drama.

The series of eerie, haunting, and outright creepy visuals, each recording artist put their acting skills on full display. The four trailers serve as one larger story being told for the upcoming mini-album due out on Friday, November 10. In a note about the forthcoming release, Drama is described as: “A showcases aespa’s vocal growth with a variety of genres including charismatic hip-hop, lovely bright dance music, and sweet acoustic pop. With this album, aespa brings a new chapter to their SMCU lore by writing stories on their own way through unique music and visuals – now breaking out from the trauma caused by a series of events with Season 1’s ‘SYNK OUT’ and ‘Hallucination Quest,’ and also the unknown anomalies in Season 2.”

A total of seven songs will appear on aespa’s forthcoming mini-album, including lead single “Better Things,” “Trick Or Trick,” “Don’t Blink,” “Hot Air Balloon,” “Yolo,” “You,” and the title track. Watch aespa’s mini-album trailers for Drama below.

Drama is out 11/10 via SM Entertainment/Warner. Find more information here.

