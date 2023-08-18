aespa Are Onto ‘Better Things’ On Their Triumphant New Song

aespa just kicked off their SYNK: Hyper Line World Tour following their release of their mini album MY WORLD in May. Along with all this, member WINTER threw the first pitch at a New York Yankees game in June. They’re back now with the new song “Better Things.”

The sassy anthem has the group proclaiming that they have better things to do after a failed relationship: “I wasn’t ever sure that I loved you / But I was always sure you would let me down / I wasn’t ever sure if I’d trust you / But I’m so g*ddamn sure my energy is just too precious to waste.” It’s a triumphant track that properly follows up MY WORLD, proving they’re not slowing down any time soon.

About being a group, aespa told Uproxx in our March cover story, “To be completely honest, we weren’t exactly sure how the concept would pan out in the long run,” said WINTER. “Especially how long and how big it would pan out in the future. But at the same time, we appreciated the refreshing and unfamiliar concept.”

Listen to “Better Things” above.

aespa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.