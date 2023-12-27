2023 was an interesting year for music. The past twelve months saw the resurgence of old favorites, controversial acts rising to the top (for whatever reason), and national treasures playing the role of the anti-hero. And interestingly enough, the year opened and ended with the same song at No. 1, despite the song being released nearly 30 years ago.
You can see below for a recap of the year’s biggest hits.
All The No. 1 Songs In 2023 On The Billboard Hot 100 Chart
- “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey (week of January 7)
- “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift (week of January 14 and January 21)
- “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus (week of January 28-March 4)
- “Die For You” by The Weeknd & Ariana Grande (week of March 11)
- “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen (week of March 18)
- “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus (week of March 25 and April 1)
- “Like Crazy” by Jimin (week of April 8)
- “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen (week of April 15 & April 22)
- “Kill Bill” by SZA (week of April 29)
- “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen (week of May 6-July 8)
- “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo (week of July 15)
- “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen (week of July 22)
- “Seven” by Jung Kook & Latto (week of July 29)
- “Try That In A Small Town” by Jason Aldean (week of August 5)
- “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen (week of August 12 & August 19)
- “Rich Men North Of Richmond” by Oliver Anthony Music (week of August 26 & September 2)
- “I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves (week of September 9)
- “Paint The Town Red” by Doja Cat (week of September 16)
- “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo (week of September 23)
- “Slime You Out” by Drake & SZA (week of September 30)
- “Paint The Town Red” by Doja Cat (week of October 7 & October 14)
- “First Person Shooter” by Drake & J. Cole (week of October 21)
- “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift (week of October 28 & November 4)
- “Is It Over Now?” by Taylor Swift (week of November 11)
- “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift (week of November 18 & November 25)
- “Lovin’ On Me” by Jack Harlow (week of December 2)
- “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” (week of December 9 & December 16)
- “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey (week of December 23 & December 30)
