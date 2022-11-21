Anitta has an amazing evening at the American Music Awards last night (November 20). The Brazilian superstar won her first AMA and she also performed alongside hip-hop icon Missy Elliott.

Anitta was nominated for her first American Music Award this year and she won. She took home the award for Favorite Female Latin Artist in a category that included Karol G, Becky G, Kali Uchis, and Rosalía. In her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “And we wonnnnnn. Omg thank you SO MUCH. My fans I love yall so so so much. I’m so grateful.”

Anitta also made her AMAs performance debut at the show. She opened her set with a sensual performance of her global hit “Envolver.” Anitta wowed the audience when she executed the sultry dance move that helped the song go viral on TikTok earlier this year. She then brought the hotel to the AMAs to sing her love song “Lobby” alongside Elliott. Elliot made checked-in at the halfway point and made a grand entrance. She gave a fierce performance of her fiery guest verse with Anitta by her side.

Among the Latin artists, Bad Bunny was the big winner of the night with two AMAs wins, including Favorite Latin Album for Un Verano Sin Ti. Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra and Mexican-American trio Yahritza y Su Esencia won their first AMAs.

