Anitta was reportedly spotted filming a music video with Chlöe in her native Brazil in January, and her acting stock just went up.

Thursday morning, March 9, Anitta and the official Instagram account for Elite confirmed that she’s joining the cast for the upcoming seventh season of the beloved Netflix series that premiered in October 2018. The caption roughly translates to, “A ‘girl from Rio’ you already know is about to arrive in Las Encinas… @anitta is joining the #Elite7 cast.”

Anitta also shared a smiley set of photos with actress Carmen Arrufat, who joined Elite last season, and Elite‘s executive producer Rubén Goldfarb to her Instagram Story. Atop the photo with Goldfarb, she wrote, “@rubengol Gracias por tratarme con tanto cuidado, cariño y respecto.” (In English, “@rubengol Thank you for treating me with so much care, affection, and respect.”)

For the uninitiated, Elite‘s official synopsis is, “When three working-class teenagers begin attending an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder” (as written on IMDb). Elite can count on people wanting to get more Anitta anywhere they can, as evidenced by her 2022 Versions Of Me album (named among Uproxx’s Best Latin Albums Of 2022), her Guinness World Record-breaking Lay’s commercial, and her nomination at the 2023 Grammys for Best New Artist.

To start this year, Anitta teased a new album during an interview with Billboard. “I feel more freedom to show my real culture and show myself, so now I’m working on an album, full funk, full my culture, so people will know, ‘OK, so that’s her!'” she said.

Anitta is a Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.