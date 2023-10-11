Can Beyoncé & Taylor Swift’s Concert Films Be Nominated At The Oscars?

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are bringing both of their fans to theaters this year as the two stars gear up to release concert films tied to their massive respective tours. (Bey for the Renaissance Tour ; Swift for The Eras Tour .) Given both artists have also been nominated for their past work at the Oscars, fans might be wondering if their films will be considered for nominations. Here’s what to know.

Can Beyoncé and Taylor Swift’s concert films be nominated at the Oscars?

Unfortunately, neither film will be eligible under the current Oscars guidelines to be nominated as a documentary feature, according to Variety. The rules state that this is because: “Works that are essentially promotional or instructional are not eligible, nor are works that are essentially unfiltered records of performances.”

The publication also noted that Beyoncé and Swift missed the October 2 deadline that would have been required for consideration.

While they might not be getting a nod at the Oscars, fans could still see their faves getting acknowledgment at the Grammys in 2025 — when it comes to the Best Music Film category. It is still quite a long time away based on the current eligibility period.

Swift’s Eras Tour movie opens on October 13, later this week. Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour concert film will follow, airing in theaters on December 1.