The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been going on for decades now, but it has picked up in intensity in recent times. An attack at the 2023 Tribe Of Nova Festival earlier this month resulted in 260 deaths, for example. The loss of human lives on this scale can be a tough thing to stomach, and it has been for Selena Gomez, who just ended a social media hiatus to address it.

In an Instagram Story shared yesterday (October 30), Gomez wrote, “I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good. I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t. Love, Selena.”

In a later Story, she shared a photo of her younger sister and added, “Having a sister, everyday has made me tragically sick. I would do anything for children and innocent lives.”