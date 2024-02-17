Ariana Grande is a few weeks out from dropping her Eternal Sunshine album. She has been staying swamped, including dropping a new “Yes, And?” remix with Mariah Carey today. And it seems she has other surprises in store for this era.

In a new Instagram post, Grande has fueled the fan theories with a photo of flowers against a wall. Yet, the tag for director Christian Breslauer has her fanbase believing another music video is on the way. It’s unclear still what song it will be for. Breslauer did Grande’s “Yes, And?” video as well.

The second slide photo is of Grande in some futuristic makeup under blue lighting, which is seemingly from the set of whatever video is on the way. She pretty much confirmed it by also adding the photo to her Instagram story with a video camera emoji.

Now, fans on social media are extremely excited about Grande’s upcoming plans.

“i don’t think this is for the remix cause she would’ve released it last night like she did with the og,” one user wrote. “anyway, i think this is for the second single that’s coming out after the album drops or a performance video coming out tonight 17th.”

“my expectations are high please high budget mv,” another wrote.

Check out Ariana Grande‘s potential music video teaser post above. Below, find some additional fan reactions to her reveal.

omg it’s the same guy that directed chasing that feeling https://t.co/7kI8yyKgOT pic.twitter.com/hWxg3oIHni — fio💌🩶|| SAW TAYLOR (@taebinsivy) February 17, 2024

Ariana Grande's next music video will be directed by Christian Breslauer, the same director that made the "yes, and?" music video! pic.twitter.com/xdEDWI8BKY — ³³³💋 (@arianasfarm) February 17, 2024

Eternal Sunshine is out 3/8 via Republic. Find more information here.