After weeks of teasing, Ariana Grande’s new album, Eternal Sunshine, is here. Following the controversy surrounding her rumored relationship with Ethan Slater, fans began to speculate that the 13-track project would address her personal life. Despite saying it wasn’t inspired by actual events during her interview with Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe, the public isn’t buying it.

So, today (March 9), the “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” singer uploaded a note to her Instagram Stories to address the “misguided backlash.” “I just wanted to say, anyone that is sending a hateful message to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album,” she wrote. “It is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage.”

Grande went on to expand on her thoughts. “[This] is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music,” she wrote. “I ask that you please do not. It is not how to support me. It is the opposite.”

As for the album’s true meaning, Grande clarified that before closing the note. “Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a though line of deep, sincere love,” she wrote. “If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely.”

Eternal Sunshine is out now via Republic. Find more information here.