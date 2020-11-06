Ariana Grande has released a new album in each of the past three years, with her latest, Positions, arriving last week. It it still very much a new album, but some fans are already wondering when Grande’s next one will arrive. There is a rumor floating around that Grande’s next one will be arriving soon, a rumor that Grande has succinctly shot down.

A fan Twitter account claimed, “Positions was just for the fans , Expect a heavy commercial album for AG7 early 2021**.” Grande kept her response short, sweet, and without room for interpretation, tweeting, “no.”

That said, it wouldn’t be unprecedented to see a new Grande album at some point in 2021, given her recent history. Positions dropped over a year-and-a-half after Thank U, Next, while Thank U, Next was a quick follow-up to Sweetener, arriving about half a year after the 2018 album. So, if the wait for Grande’s next album is somewhere in that range, then it would drop at some point between mid-2021 and mid-2022.

In the meantime, Grande is still enjoying the success of Positions. The record just debuted in the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart, making it the fifth No. 1 album of her career.

Read our review of Positions here.