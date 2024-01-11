Ariana Grande is dropping her new single, “Yes, And?,” tonight — which many have suspected is the first glimpse of her upcoming album. In a new teaser for the song’s music video, fans spotted a card that read “AG7” along with some coordinates. This has sparked speculation about what Grande’s album title is.
When fans enter the coordinates listed, it takes them to Montauk, New York, where they connected that it was where the film, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, took place. Because of this, there are now questions about the film’s connection to Grande’s next record.
Here’s what to know.
Is Ariana Grande’s New Album Called Eternal Sunshine?
While Ariana Grande hasn’t exactly confirmed her next album title, she has seemed to fuel the fan theories that Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind has something to do with it. Following the coordinate theory, an Instagram fan account posted a clip from the film, and Grande commented a red heart on it.
Someone in the comments also pointed out that Grande’s late ex, Mac Miller, had been a documented fan of the movie. So, it could possibly be a sadder tie-in if so.
Another possibility is that it’s not for an album title at all, but maybe for just another song from the record.
Finally, Grande has stated that the lead actor in the movie, Jim Carrey, was her childhood crush — and maybe he pops up in one of the music videos from this upcoming album cycle.
Check out Ariana Grande’s coordinate teaser below.
The coordinates featured in Ariana Grande’s “yes, and?” music video teaser lead to Montauk, New York — a key location in the film ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ starring Jim Carrey. pic.twitter.com/hUwZ5IBtF1
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2024