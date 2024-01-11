Is Ariana Grande’s New Album Called ‘Eternal Sunshine?’

Ariana Grande is dropping her new single, “Yes, And?,” tonight — which many have suspected is the first glimpse of her upcoming album. In a new teaser for the song’s music video, fans spotted a card that read “AG7” along with some coordinates. This has sparked speculation about what Grande’s album title is.

When fans enter the coordinates listed, it takes them to Montauk, New York, where they connected that it was where the film, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, took place. Because of this, there are now questions about the film’s connection to Grande’s next record.

Here’s what to know.