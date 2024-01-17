Ariana Grande launched her big musical comeback last week with “Yes, And?,” her first single of 2024. There’s also been some speculation about her upcoming album, but now there are at least a couple things we know for sure: Today (January 17), Grande announced that her new album is called Eternal Sunshine (as was rumored) and it’s coming out on March 8.

She previously shared the album cover art (find that below), but on her online store, there are alternate covers as well, with one viewable now and three others set to be revealed at a later date.

Beyond that, that’s about all we officially know about the album. No tracklist has been revealed yet, so it remains to be seen how many tracks the album has, how long it’ll be, who (if anybody) is featured on it, and things like that. We do know that Grande wrote and produced “Yes, And?” with Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, so it’s possible they’re involved with other songs on the album as well. Grande has also yet to announce any upcoming tour dates, so it’s not clear when/if she will hit the road in support of the project.

Near the end of 2023, Grande looked back on the year, which she called “one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years” of her life so far. She also generated excitement by noting, “i cannot wait for next year.”