Ariana Grande is the executive producer of the soundtrack for the new Charlie’s Angels movie, which means it’s bound to have some bangers. She previously shared her Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus collaboration “Don’t Call Me Angel,” and since the soundtrack is out today, we now have a new joint effort between Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Normani, titled “Bad To You.”

Of course, Grande has a history of working with both Minaj and Normani. Grande and Minaj have appeared on a number of songs together, including the top-5 singles “Bang Bang” and “Side To Side.” Meanwhile, Normani opened for Grande on her Sweetener tour, and Normani’s newest single, “Motivation,” was written by Grande.

“Bad To You” is one of five new Grande songs featured on the soundtrack. There’s also “Don’t Call Me Angel,” as well as “Nobody” with Chaka Khan, “How I Look On You,” and “Got Her Own” with Victoria Monet.

Last month, Grande shared the album’s tracklist and wrote on Instagram, “excited and honored to have so many phenomenal, bad ass mf women involved in this incredibly special project. we’re all so excited for you to hear this poppy, mildly trappy at times, action filled, dream of a soundtrack. these songs are so right for this film! this has been such a unique and exciting experience for me and i’m so excited to see it and scream whenever i hear all my friends’ voices.”

Listen to “Bad To You” above, and stream the entire Charlie’s Angels soundtrack below.

Charlie’s Angels (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out now via Republic. Get it here.