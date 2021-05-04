May is the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Month, which has prompted several musicians have opened up about their own personal struggles. Selena Gomez recently unveiled an initiative to campaign for greater mental health education in schools, detailing how “scary and lonely” it can be to undergo depression alone. Following suit, Ariana Grande says she’s committed to ending the sigma surrounding open conversations on mental health.

Grande ushered in Mental Health Awareness Month by sharing some important information on social media. Posting a mental health-related infographic, the singer shared a handful of specific mental health crisis lines and treatment centers across the country. “here’s to ending the stigma around mental health and normalizing asking for help,” Grande wrote alongside the infographic. “healing isn’t linear, fun, quick or at all easy but we are here and we’ve got to commit to making this time as healthy, peaceful and beautiful as possible. the work is so hard but we are capable and worth it. sending so much love and strength.”

Grande’s commitment to mental health awareness comes on the heels of another major career success: The singer’s “Save Your Tears” remix with The Weeknd officially hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts this week, earning both Grande and The Weeknd their sixth career chart-toppers.