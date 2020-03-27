Ariana Grande is known today as one of the world’s finest pop singers, but that’s not how she rose to fame: Grande came to national attention by portraying Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon series Victorious (and later on the Sam & Cat spinoff series). The first episode of Victorious aired on March 27, 2010, exactly ten years ago today. Now Grande has offered a look back at her time on the show with a nostalgic Instagram post celebrating the anniversary.

Following a post from co-star Daniella Monet, Grande shared a gallery of photos from her time on the show and reminisced about having fun on set and enjoying time spent working on the series:

“ten years of victorious. daniella’s post got me all in my feels now so i’m sorry for the mushiness but…. jus want to say how grateful i will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life. i couldn’t have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings. i really loved playing cat valentine (even though sometimes people think i actually still speak and act like that and her essence will lovingly haunt me til i die) …. i miss getting in trouble w my friends the school room and trying not to laugh when we weren’t supposed to on set. i even miss waking up with red hair dye stained pillows. thank u @danwarp and to my cast mates for some of the most special years of my life and for bringing all of us into each other’s lives. happy anniversary!”

Meanwhile, Grande is looking forward, as she hopes to get back to working on new music soon and has shared a snippet of fresh material in the meantime.

Check out the Victorious anniversary posts from Monet and Victoria Justice below.