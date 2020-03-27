Ariana Grande is known today as one of the world’s finest pop singers, but that’s not how she rose to fame: Grande came to national attention by portraying Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon series Victorious (and later on the Sam & Cat spinoff series). The first episode of Victorious aired on March 27, 2010, exactly ten years ago today. Now Grande has offered a look back at her time on the show with a nostalgic Instagram post celebrating the anniversary.
Following a post from co-star Daniella Monet, Grande shared a gallery of photos from her time on the show and reminisced about having fun on set and enjoying time spent working on the series:
“ten years of victorious. daniella’s post got me all in my feels now so i’m sorry for the mushiness but…. jus want to say how grateful i will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life. i couldn’t have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings. i really loved playing cat valentine (even though sometimes people think i actually still speak and act like that and her essence will lovingly haunt me til i die) …. i miss getting in trouble w my friends the school room and trying not to laugh when we weren’t supposed to on set. i even miss waking up with red hair dye stained pillows. thank u @danwarp and to my cast mates for some of the most special years of my life and for bringing all of us into each other’s lives. happy anniversary!”
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Grande is looking forward, as she hopes to get back to working on new music soon and has shared a snippet of fresh material in the meantime.
Check out the Victorious anniversary posts from Monet and Victoria Justice below.
View this post on Instagram
the last time we were all together 🧡 miss you guys, i miss Victorious, nick on sunset 😔, i miss laughing all the time, getting nervous before run throughs, our cute little dressing rooms, spending way too long in hair and make up, my crazy Trina shoes and tiny shorts w big shirts because my boobs were too big for a kids show, i even miss being freezing during crazy long night shoots, i miss the choreography because i was convinced i was a dancer (I’m not), i don’t totally miss recording songs because i can’t sing, but i miss hearing you guys sing ALL DAY. i miss the concerts we did together, especially that one in Florida and London, i actually think that’s all we did, i miss the trip to mall of America, and just all the the different places we traveled to together… aw and i miss trying to make Liz feel better about flying and taking elevators, i miss prank calling ea other from different hotel rooms… most of all, miss seeing you guys every day. cheers to our 10 year anniversary. what a show, what a cast 🥰 love you guys. thank you to every single one of you who watched and supported us then and now. best fans in the game 🤍🤍🤍
View this post on Instagram
10 years of Victorious!!! It’s actually a little crazy typing that, because in a lot of ways it feels like it was just yesterday. I’ll never forget how I cried at our very first table read. I cried because I was sooo frickin’ happy!!! This show changed my life & I’m so grateful I got to share it with this amazing, insanely talented group of people. We share memories together that I look back fondly on to this day & will always cherish. Thank you so much to all the fans who continue to love and support our show. Makes me real happy to see that it’s still enjoyed by so many of you. Thank you @danwarp for creating this magic 🙏🏼♥️🙏🏼. I love you guys!!! #grateful