Ariana Grande Is Reportedly Sending Secret Cash To Fans Affected By The Coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to spread and many across the country find their jobs affected by the nationwide closures, musicians are offering their support to fans. Some are offering entertainment in the form of livestreams. Others, like Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, and Taylor Swift are offering financially supporting their biggest fans. Ariana Grande is reportedly following suit and secretly sending payments to fans in need.

Grande has apparently been communicating with fans on social media who have been financially affected by job closures due to the coronavirus, according to a report from TMZ. The report states that the pop singer has, in at least ten instances, sent a cash amount on Venmo to fans who have recently lost their jobs. The amount of money allegedly ranges from $500 to $1,500. Grande has been selecting fans who are facing acute hardship and otherwise choosing from a random selection based on her Twitter interactions.

Grande has yet to confirm the donations, but the news follows a report that Taylor Swift is making a similar move. One fan, who works as a concert photographer, confirmed that Swift sent them $3,000 to cover rent payment after the coronavirus caused nearly every festival and concert tour to be delayed.

