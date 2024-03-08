At long last, Ariana Grande has dropped her long-awaited seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine. Since announcing the album in January, fans have been dying to hear what the album will sound like. Grande had previously only released the lead single “Yes, And?” and told fans she wouldn’t release anything else until the rest of the album drops, as she wanted for fans to experience the album in full. On the album is the second single, “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love).”

The song features a forlorn Grande moving through the wreckage of a love that no longer exists in the way it once did. Navigating complex emotions, Grande arrives to the conclusion that she and her once-lover need to simply rip the bandage off.

“I don’t wanna tiptoe but I don’t wanna hide / But I don’t wanna feed this monstruous fire / Just wanna let this story die / And I’ll be alright,” she sings on the song’s opening verse.

This Saturday (March 9), Grande will appear on Saturday Night Live as this week’s musical guest.

In the meantime, you can listen to “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” above.

Eternal Sunshine is out now via Republic. Find more information here.