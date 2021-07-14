Country legend-in-the-making Ashley Monroe shared some sad news with fans recently. The solo artist and one third of Pistol Annies took to Instagram to let fans know she’s dealing with a rare form of blood cancer, and will begin the battle to fight back against the illness. Check out her full story below, and as she notes, the power of community support is huge. So if you’re a fan, send some good vibes her way.

Gratitude. Moments like these I am overwhelmed with gratitude. Getting flowers delivered weekly from @genajohnson507. Enjoying a staycation in Nashville when we had to cancel our Florida trip. Sitting with my sisters the day I found out. Seeing John be my rock and the best dad to Dalton, and being surrounded (and prayed for) by the best friends (and family and manager) I could ever dream up. A few months ago my dr. was doing some routine lab work and found that I was anemic. I was like, FINE, I’ll just double up on cheeseburger patties, take some extra vitamins and call it a day.

Well my red blood count just kept falling, and they found out my iron /b12/ folic acid numbers were actually fine. short story long, they did a bone marrow biopsy, (ouch) , and VOILA.. a rare kind of blood c word called “waldenstrom macroglobulinemia” It’s causing my body to be pretty severely anemic, and I feel it. So, I start chemo tomorrow. Seems like such a negative thing to say. Until I flip that doom feeling on its head and think, wow, I’m thankful I have an illness that is VERY live with-able. I’m thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight what is causing harm to my body. THANKFUL for friends and family who have gathered around me praying and sending flowers and letting me lean on them during this super weird chapter of my life.

Thankful for my angel son. Who I am fighting for the most. I would greatly appreciate if no one gave me any unsolicited advice or medical opinions. I’ve done my research and have amazing Vanderbilt dr’s I’ve weighed every option with. That’s why I was hesitant to post about it, but I could use the prayers.. and I DO believe in the power of prayer guys. I also believe in the power of love healing us all on an even deeper level. I love you all big. Here I go 💪🏼🙏❤️