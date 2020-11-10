Bad Bunny may still be releasing music, but he’s also begun to pivot to other projects. Not only did the Puerto Rican singer recently collaborate with Crocs for his own line of glow-in-the-dark shoes, but now it’s been announced that Bad Bunny secured a role in the upcoming third season of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico.

Per a press release, Bad Bunny has been cast in the role of Arturo “Kitty” Paez. He’ll play a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s “Narco Juniors” gang, who are described as wealthy and well connected kids from the upper class who became involved with the cartel after getting a taste of the money, drugs and violence that goes along with the lifestyle.

In a statement about the upcoming season, ex-producer Eric Newman told The Hollywood Reporter what fans can expect to see. “You can look at season one of Mexico as consolidation of power, and season two as the erosion of it — and then what comes in its place is chaos,” Newman said. “If you view the Mexican chapter of Narcos as an acceleration into chaos, the end of season two is very much where we become untethered. We’re hurtling out of control, and where it leads is our incredibly bloody present.”

The release date for the third season has yet to be announced, but Bad Bunny did confirm back in May that filming had already begun. Production was halted due to social distancing measures so time will tell when the new season is ready to launch on Netflix.