Bad Bunny has blessed fans in a number of ways in 2020. The popular Latin artist kicked off his 2020 campaign with his Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana album only to follow it up with a second full-length project, Las Que No Iban a Salir, a couple of months later. In a year where fans have been unable to see their favorite artists perform live, Bad Bunny gives them a close alternative by bringing his talents to the 2020 Billboard Music Award stage with a lively performance of “Yo Perreo Sola” alongside fellow Puerto Rican singer Ivy Queen and newcomer Nesi.

BAD BUNNY DID THAT pic.twitter.com/b1xIJgQqGF — lily⁷ (@genzjungkook) October 15, 2020

The YHLQMDLG singer aimed to make a big statement with his “Yo Perreo Sola” video earlier this year as he underwent a full drag transformation for the visual. Prior to the video, he revealed that different perspective her wrote the song from in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I wrote it from the perspective of a woman,” he said. “I wanted a woman’s voice to sing it — ‘Yo Perreo Sola’ — because it doesn’t mean the same thing when a man sings it. But I do feel like that woman sometimes.”

The performance arrives after took over the streets of New York last month in a live stream performance that found him performing from a moving flatbed track. Among the many tracks that he performed there, he made sure to give fans a live take of his “Una Vez” track with Puerto Rican singer Mora. Soon after the performance, he shared a new visual for the track, one that finds an astronaut, in full space gear, exploring the Earth and its varying landscapes. Bad Bunny, along with Selena Gomez, was also honored at The 2020 Hispanic Heritage Awards where he received the Vision Award for being a “powerful voice” in music.

