If Bad Bunny‘s El Última Tour Del Mundo track “Booker T” is any indication, the musician is a huge wrestling fan. That’s why he’s beyond excited to announce that’s been officially booked to perform the song at WWE’s Royal Rumble 2021 this Sunday.

Speaking about the opportunity to perform at the event, Bad Bunny said it’s a “dream come true” opportunity for him. “Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true,” he said in a statement to Billboard. “I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.”

Echoing the singer’s statement WWE Music Group senior vice president and general manager Neil Lawi expressed his excitement on behalf of company. “Bad Bunny is at the top of the music industry, and a pop culture icon with strong ties to WWE and our fans around the world,” Lawi said. “We are thrilled to provide a global platform for his first-ever live performance of ‘Booker T’ as we kick off the road to WrestleMania.”

After news of the performance was announced, WrestleMania and Bad Bunny fans alike expressed their anticipation.

They want a Bad Bunny concert, Joe 😂 pic.twitter.com/YAIs60DZxG — Conejo Toxico (@conejo_toxico) January 25, 2021

For the rapper’s own sake, let’s hope Kevin Owens is a Bad Bunny fan. pic.twitter.com/O9iXsPPbBb — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 25, 2021

Booker t pulling up to the rumble like pic.twitter.com/T5hjGISl7W — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) January 25, 2021

Bad Bunny himself also joined in on the excitement.

mi primera presentación LIVE del 2021 será en el ROYAL RUMBLE!!! 🤍 — 🤍 (@sanbenito) January 25, 2021

