Bad Bunny had by far one of the most productive 2020 years in comparison to his peers in the music world. The Puerto Rico-born singer kicked off his 2020 with his Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana album, which was the highest-charting Spanish album ever at the time of its release and Spotify’s most globally-streamed album of 2020. He also shared two additional projects last year with Las Que No Iban a Salir and El Último Tour Del Mundo. The latter project, which he released at the end of November, became the first all-Spanish-language album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard album charts. Now, Bad Bunny continues its promotion with a new video for “Booker T” with none other than Booker T himself.

The video brings the two names together as they post up inside a storage unit of a trailer as they’re driven … somewhere. Booker T stands authoritatively in the middle of the unit as Bad Bunny bounces around it and poses beside the wrestler who appears to be his bodyguard for the visual. Booker T previously spoke about the collaboration on his Hall Of Fame podcast.

“From somewhere across the water, he’s watching Booker T and he’s digging what I’m doing, it lets me know I did something right as far as going out there from a performance perspective,” he said. “I always wondered when somebody was going to come out with a song about Booker T, because I knew I was badass, but this is kind of the stamp of approval.”

Booker T is not the first celebrity Bad Bunny has enlisted in a video for an El Último Tour Del Mundo track. He previously called on Snoop Dogg for his “Hoy Cobré” video.

You can watch the “Booker T” video above.

El Último Tour Del Mundo is out now via Rimas. Get it here.