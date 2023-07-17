Bebe Rexha shared some alleged texts from her boyfriend, Keyan Safyari, that have many speculating their possible breakup. The pop star posted screenshots of the conversation to her Instagram Story, where he appears to criticize her for gaining weight.

“Hey. I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you,” Safyari allegedly wrote. “In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was.”

“Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok?” the text adds.

Safyari reportedly goes on to then claim that Rexha has poked at his weight in the past, too — but this would be her reason for breaking up with him.

“Come on I gain 3 pounds and you called me chubbs and fat,” it continues. “Doesn’t mean you don’t love me. If you’re trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense… but it’s not the real reason. If you’re unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don’t see a future with us then that’s ok and that’s the reason. Don’t use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have. You know I always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what.”

Since the upload, fans are rallying behind Rexha — especially in the wake of having objects hit her on stage and crying during recent performances. Check out some reactions below.

She just can’t catch a break…. https://t.co/aoRwBewzSA — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) July 16, 2023

the ppl in the quotes like haha both sides totally the same… she has pcos..gained 35 lbs..and spoke to the public abt the personal impact on her… her making a hyperbolic joke like he says over 3 lbs… i highly doubt its hitting the same place for him…false equivalence misogyny https://t.co/jYuwcClr1D — 🌞LAA FANIMỌ́RA🌞 (@valentine2fine) July 17, 2023

she started crying at the “I’m A Mess” lyrics during one of the shows recently:///// pic.twitter.com/grXftmpkqq — ᴀʀᴛᴀɴ 🩸 (@BebesSatellite) July 15, 2023

Bebe Rexha is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.