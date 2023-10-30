Here Are The Best Live Music Performances On TV From The Past Week

With lots of late-night television shows to choose from, there are even more performances from talented musical artists to catch on the lineups. Here’s Uproxx’s roundup of some standout highlights from the past week.

Olivia Rodrigo A few days ago, Rodrigo dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to deliver a rocking performance of her song “Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl,” from her recent sophomore record, Guts. Tyla Tyla made her US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Water.” Joined by backup dancers, she shined, showed off her vocals — and sparkled in a star-themed silver outfit.

Jorja Smith Another on The Tonight Show lineup this past week was Jorja Smith, who delivered a mashup of her title track, “Falling Or Flying,” and her other song, “Little Things.” The blend showed off Smith’s both sides between a ballad and a groovy hit. Tate McRae Back over at Kimmel, former Uproxx cover star Tate McRae also made an appearance to play her newest song, “Greedy.” McRae used the stage to her advantage, turning the setting into a locker room — likely as a nod to her hockey-themed music video.

Depeche Mode Depeche Mode were on Jimmy Fallon’s show this week, too, where they performed their song “Wagging Tongue.” The track is featured on the band’s new album, Memento Mori. Arlo Parks At The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Arlo Parks gave a dreamy and psychedelic rendition of “Weightless,” from her record My Soft Machine.