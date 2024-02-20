All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week saw the release of a ton of great new pop music. Ariana Grande got another iconic pop performer to jump on the “Yes, And?” remix. Dua Lipa is dodging toxic dudes left and right. Jennifer Lopez put out new love odes to Mr. Ben “Dunkings” Affleck. And so much more. Check out the rest of Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

Dua Lipa — “Training Season” Dua Lipa’s “Training Season” is making men work for her love in the new single and music video, which will be included on her forthcoming album. As Lipa described, she was “fed up” with bad dates, which led to a hilarious studio session where she vented about all the chaos. Karol G, Tiësto — “Contigo” Karol G reunited with Tiësto for “Contigo,” a Spanish EDM-inspired track about celebrating love in all its glory and forms. In the music video, she also honored LGBTQ+ representation by having Young Miko play her love interest.

Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey — “Yes, And” Remix As Ariana Grande is getting closer to releasing her Eternal Sunshine album, what better way to keep fans excited than by teaming up with THE Mariah Carey? The two united for their first collaboration on the remix of Grande’s “Yes, And?” — with Carey doing a verse about shutting down a male suitor. Jennifer Lopez — “This Is Me… Now” Jennifer Lopez is ready to reveal all of her life details from the past few years, as she put it all into her new album (and connecting film), This Is Me… Now. Another title track on this week’s list, Lopez reflects on how all the wrong turns in love and life’s mistakes led her exactly to where she is right now.

Caroline Polachek — “Gambler’s Prayer” As one of the new tracks from Polachek’s Desire I Want To Turn Into You (Everlasking Edition), “Gambler’s Prayer” is a quieter song that is still full of her unique electronic production choices, whether it’s a shimmering sound or some background claps — it pulls the listener into her dreamy world once again. Niall Horan — “You Could Start A Cult” (Spotify Studio Version) Niall Horan recently released some live performances as part of the Spotify Studios series. Among them is a take of “You Could Start A Cult,” which, despite the title, opens with just an acoustic guitar and uses the production to beautifully spotlight Horan’s vocals.

Holly Humberstone — “Dive” Holly Humberstone shows off her talent once again by creatively managing to sample The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills in her single, “Dive,” which will have fans even more obsessed — especially if you love both aspects of the crossover. Lizzy McAlpine — “Older” Lizzy McAlpine’s “Older” is the title track from her next album, where she finds herself struggling and stuck in a loop of overthinking, all while recognizing that her mom is getting old. “We recorded most of it live, tracking the entire band at the same time in one room, me included,” she explained. “The passion in that space translates into the recorded music so much more than anything I’ve done before, and it has created a record that, in my opinion, is the best I’ve ever made.”