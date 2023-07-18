All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

“I personally don’t like to draw a line between ‘K-pop’ and pop music, but I do think it is a good time for K-pop artists to be shown to the world, because the world is just ready for it,” Blackpink’s Jennie once said about the genre of pop as a whole. While this week saw a BTS member collaborating with a rising rap star, the track was just one of the standouts on this week’s list — as all the artists continue to push the envelope of what’s expected. And we are ready for it. Continue scrolling for Uproxx’s Best New Pop roundup.

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For” Rounding out the rest of the already-incredibly stacked Barbie soundtrack, Billie Eilish was unveiled as one of the surprise musicians featured on it, as her “What Was I Made For” is an emotional twist to the lighthearted doll’s energy. Through the somber piano track, Eilish explores the themes of self-doubt and questioning her spot in the world. Karol G — “S91” Karol G’s creative video for “S91” finds her on the run in the desert, blending real-life with animation, and having some car speed races that would fit right into The Fast And Furious. “I’m sorry, but the flow is not for sale,” she declares, in the English translation of the lyrics — making it a powerful track about owning her individuality.

Jung Kook, Latto — “Seven” Jung Kook and Latto marked their first collaboration with “Seven,” and it is already off to the races on the charts. As soon as the beat kicks off to start the BTS member’s verse, it already has listeners hooked. Latto feels right at home with her feature on the track, as it includes some equally-fiery lines. Troye Sivan — “Rush” Troye Sivan’s “Rush” has made quite the splash in just the few days it has been out. (Particularly, the music video has been met with internet controversy.) No matter what you think, there’s no denying that it’s still a fun, club-ready anthem — which is exactly what he set out to do with it.

Reneé Rapp — “Talk Too Much” Reneé Rapp is moving more into potential pop star territory, as she also announced her departure from an HBO acting role. Ahead of her new album, the latest drop, “Talk Too Much” shows off her edge a little more with a rock-inspired tone that feels like a perfect fit alongside Olivia Rodrigo and Suki Waterhouse. Charlotte Cardin — “Jim Carrey” “Jim Carrey, will you marry me?” Charlotte Cardin asks on the similarly-titled new track, which features a lyric video where a “Jim C.” contact keeps declining her FaceTimes. In between the comedic lines, she reflects on her worst behaviors.

Raia Was — “If You’re Asking (I’m Offering)” “It’s about being inside a relationship, with its shifting power dynamics, and craving a defining moment – like, are we doing this or not?” Raia Was said about her new song, which appears ahead of her next record, Captain Obvious. “My sophomore LP seemed like as good a time as any to join the ranks of artists who’ve addressed their relationship to the industry from within a song.” Sofía Valdés — “Easy” Featured on her upcoming EP, Silvia (named after her grandmother), Valdés’ “Easy” was written during a time when she was struggling emotionally — and felt like nobody really understood. “I picked a fight just for kicks,” she pushes back in the lyrics, carried by light instrumentation.