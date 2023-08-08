All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Happy August! As one of pop’s top producers, Max Martin, once said, “Pop music follows the evolution of society in general: Everything moves faster.” The new releases this week are just as fast-paced and bubbly as the summer should be — adding to an already stacked list of talented musicians with tunes this year. We are just happy to be sharing them with you, and hope it makes the outside world slow down for a moment. Continue scrolling for Uproxx’s Best New Pop roundup.

Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red” Doja Cat has returned, ushering fans into her new (and headline-making) era with “Paint The Town Red.” Relying on a catchy chorus and some rapping, Doja tackles the struggles of fame before ultimately leaning fully into it. “I’d rather be famous instead,” she bluntly admits. Bebe Rexha, David Guetta — “One In A Million” Bebe Rexha and David Guetta aren’t strangers to collaborating, with “One In A Million” being the latest in the duo’s string of hits. Rexha relies on the rarity of romance, as Guetta pairs it with an electronic beat. “Maybe I met you for a reason / And I can’t believe that we’re both alive at the same time,” she sings.

Kali Uchis — “Muñekita” For Kali Uchis’ “Muñekita,” she brought along City Girls’ JT and El Alfa for the ride. While it might seem like a unique pairing, that was Uchis’ full intention — and it worked out well. As she pointed out in a statement, she wanted to create a “fun, sexy song” and succeeded. Itzy — “Cake” Fans are loving Itzy‘s new mini album, and they also have “Cake” now to hold them over. The sweet, lighthearted track comes complete with the band’s engaging choreography in a video — where they also rock matching outfits.

XG — “TGIF” An equally fun K-Pop entry on this week’s list, XG’s “TGIF” is a carefree and empowering new addition that’s perfectly-titled to join any weekend playlist. “When I’m with my ladies, oh, the party don’t stop / And we don’t need no fire ’cause we already hot,” the track opens. Lauv — “Love U Like That” “I’m so insanely proud of this new song because it marks the beginning of a new era for me,” Lauv described “Love U Like That,” adding that it is “A song about realizing you’re into something you didn’t think you were into and empowering yourself to go for it and not judge yourself and let society or ideas sway you from it. It’s the beginning of a journey, it’s a proud start.”

Jai Wolf, Banks — “Don’t Look Down” Anything that Banks touches is sure to be great — and this new collab with Jai Wolf on “Don’t Look Down” is no exception. The spacey, electronic track lets her vocals take center stage, as it truly builds to a rollercoaster of a chorus. (Something the visualizer also conveys.) Tones And I — “The Greatest” “’The Greatest’ encapsulates the power of strong women. When writing the track, I wanted to create something that would make females feel empowered and courageous. I’m proud to be a woman, and I’m constantly inspired by them,” Tones And I said about “The Greatest.”