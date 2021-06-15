All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in the best new pop music saw the return of several major pop stars. Lorde shared her first new single in four years, Doja Cat ushered in her Planet Her era, and Ava Max dropped her first track of 2021. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop music. Listen up.

Lorde — “Solar Power” Four years following the release of her previous album, Lorde made a comeback with “Solar Power.” The semi-acoustic track is Lorde’s ode to the carefree sunny summer days, filled with sand, warm rays, and your best friends. It kicks off with a playfully strummed guitar before building up to a euphoric crescendo at the bridge, which features background vocals from Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers. Doja Cat — “Need To Know” Following up on her silky SZA collaboration “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat gives her fans a look at the universe she built around her Planet Her album. With her new single “Need To Know,” Doja Cat fires off sultry lyrics which detail her fantasies about a crush over a skittering beat.

Ava Max — “Everytime I Cry” It’s been less than a year since Ava Max released her anticipated debut album Heaven & Hell, and the singer is still giving fans some more music from the era. Sharing her electrifying “Everytime I Cry” track, the singer finds power in tears and vulnerability. “After every struggle you go through you become a little bit stronger,” Max says of the song. “And every tear you shed is not wasted, but becomes your river of hope.” Clairo — “Blouse” Following up on her breakout Rostam-produced debut album Immunity, Clairo finally issues an update about the status of new music. Introducing her sophomore album, the singer shared the tender acoustic ballad “Blouse,” a gleaming track that showcases the singers moving vocals. About the song, Clairo says she was heavily inspired by the domesticity that came with taking care of her dog, Joanie.

Bebe Rexha, Topic — “Chain My Heart” Bebe Rexha is on the heels of releasing her vulnerable album Better Mistakes, but she’s not done sharing new music. This week, the renowned singer teamed up with producer Topic for “Chain My Heart,” a vibrant effort featuring biting synths and a thumping, quick-tempoed beat. On the track, Bebe Rexha sings of the euphoric feeling of finally surrendering to love and Topic provides perfectly-timed beat drops. Bleachers — “How Dare You Want More” It’s been a few weeks since Bleacher officially ushered in a new era of music with their joyous single “Stop Making This Hurt.” Now, they’re back with another jangling tune, “How Dare You Want More.” It features heavily layered production that combines bombastic brass instruments and sputtering guitar riffs, with Jack Antonoff’s vocal delivery reminiscent of early Talking Heads’ drowned-out sound.

Marina — “Venus Fly Trap” This week, Marina officially released her highly anticipated album Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land. The album is an ode to womanhood and the pitfalls of climate change, but it also features the self-love anthem “Venus Fly Trap.” The empowering single speaks to the importance of putting yourself out there over dizzying instrumentals. “Why be a wallflower when you could be a venus fly trap?” Marina belts. Tones And I — “Cloudy Day” Tones And I returned to announce her debut album Welcome To The Madhouse with the triumphant track “Cloudy Day.” The song speaks to an optimistic outlook, preaching the importance of living life to the fullest. About the album as a whole, Tones And I says: “Some songs make me laugh and some make me cry but there is no running theme or vibe to the album – the songs are unique to how I was feeling the day I wrote them.”