All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in the best new pop music saw some exciting releases by some of today’s biggest pop stars. Billie Eilish offered another look of her upcoming album, Dua Lipa debuted a jazzy tune, and Hayley Kiyoko issued a bouncy track about self-reliance. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Billie Eilish — “Lost Cause” After announcing her highly-anticipated sophomore album Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish offered a preview of its matured sound with her stripped-down ballad “Your Power.” This week, Eilish returned with “Lost Cause,” another album preview with equally sparse instrumentation. With her sultry lyrical delivery at the forefront of the track, Eillish issues a kiss-off tune about standing up to a deadbeat guy. Dua Lipa — “Can They Hear Us?” The last we heard from Dua Lipa, she was earning a Spice Girls cosign for her ’90s-inspired Brit Awards performance. Now, the singer departs from the revved-up music on her Future Nostalgia release to showcase her ability to draft more intimate songs. Her new track “Can They Hear Us?” was written for the film Gully. The loungy track is Lipa’s version of a lush piano ballad, featuring gentle keys underneath Lipa’s room-filling vocals.

Hayley Kiyoko — “Chance” Following up on her sunny 2021 single “Find My Friends,” Hayley Kiyoko returns with the heartwarming love song “Chance.” Over a bouncy beat, Kiyoko delivers a poignant reflection about finding the self confidence to take a chance on romance. “‘Chance’ is a song based on those moments when I denied my true feelings for someone out of fear of rejection, and therefore didn’t allow someone to take a chance on me,” Kiyoko said of the track. “I hope this song empowers people to push past their own self-doubt and realize how worthy they are of love.” John Mayer — “Last Train Home” Jack Mayer is back and he’s got an album to prove it. Announcing his upcoming LP Sob Rock, the singer returned to showcase his ’80s-inspired pivot with the synth-heavy single “Last Train Home.” The jaunty tune even features backup vocals by country star Maren Morris, further blending genre lines.

Bad Bunny — “Yonaguni” After issuing his 2021 return with the opulent track “100 Millones,” Bad Bunny looks to mend a broken heart with his emotional track “Yonaguni.” Named after a Japanese island with mythic connections, the song features the singer’s lovelorn vocals as he delivers lyrics about learning to love again. King Princess — “House Burn Down” After gaining a massive following with her 2019 debut LP Cheap Queen, King Princess is making sure her fans don’t miss her. This week, the singer shared a shimmering studio version of “House Burn Down,” which has been a staple of her live shows and has since become a fan favorite. The recorded version was co-produced by Mark Ronson and features drums from Fabrizio Moretti and bass from Nikolai Fraiture, the latter two both of The Strokes.

Remi Wolf — “Liz” Remi Wolf is readying herself for summer festival season and to celebrate, the singer shared the summery tune “Liz.” The song was a staple at Wolf’s live performances and quickly became a fan favorite. Now, she’s celebrating her fans (who call themselves Remjobs) with a vibrant studio version of the song. “This record shows a different side of my work,” Remi Wolf wrote about the track. “I felt so happy and free creating this song and I hope it makes whoever is listening feel the same.” Jungle — “Talk About It” British duo Jungle continues to preview their liberating third studio album Loving In Stereo with the funk-forward track “Talk About It.” The song continues their signature dance-ready sound, infusing a cascade of percussion with luminous production. “The bass riff and drum break were recorded very early on during the process of making this record and it was one of the songs where we really bottled the essence of the idea from very early on and not over-work it,” said Jungle’s Tom McFarland about the track.