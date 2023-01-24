All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Just when we thought that January couldn’t be more jam packed in the music world, even more musicians surprised us this past week. Whether it’s the final countdown to a new album release or a surprise announcement for tunes down the line, these pop stars proved they are immensely worthy of attention. Here is the Best New Pop music from this week.

Kali Uchis – “I Wish You Roses” Kali Uchis has been keeping fans on their toes after previously teasing that she’s completed two new albums: one in English and one in Spanish. Her new single, “I Wish You Roses,” is a giveaway to which we’re getting first. “This song is about being able to release people with love,” Uchis said in a statement, per a press release. “It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else, but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter.” Ed Sheeran – “F64” Sheeran’s new “F64” freestyle is an incredibly touching tribute to his late friend, DJ and presenter Jamal Edwards. He had passed away last February, before Sheeran welcomed his child — who he had planned for Edwards to be her godfather. “You would’ve loved loving my little girls / If not for them, I’d be done with the world,” he heartbreakingly notes.

Kim Petras – “Brrr” Petras is back with a brand new single, “Brrr,” that is believed to be on her forthcoming debut album. However, despite what the title suggests, she turns up the heat to one hundred on this one. Featuring a heavy electronic beat that briefly gives listeners a break halfway through, Petras finds herself embracing a “live fast, die young” mentality when it comes to a fiery new relationship. Sam Smith – “Gloria” “Demons on my shoulder / Monsters in my head / Shadow in the water / Will you be my friend? / The world revolves around me / As I lay in my bed / Dreaming of more, more,” Smith opens the track on a deep vocal, complimenting the unease of the lyrics. However, the choral presence increases on the track, giving it a gospel feel.

Yaeji – “For Granted” “When I think about it, I don’t even know how it got to be this way / How it got to be so good,” Yaeji expresses her gratitude for life on her new single, “For Granted.” With creative electronic production and an even more entertaining music video, this is definitely a track to check out — ahead of her announced With A Hammer debut album arriving in April. Mazie – “It’s Not Me (It’s U)” “It was the hardest song for me to write. There were so many different attempts at it,” Mazie recently told Ones To Watch about her new single. “And it was just being able to make fun of myself and how hypocritical I am and self-centered I can be in relationships. It was brutal, but I love this song so much.”

Twice – “Moonlight Sunrise” Twice’s second English single, “Moonlight Sunrise,” is a bubbly ode to falling in love. It opens with dreamy, sparkling synths, before transforming into a fast-paced pop song that replicates the emotion they’re trying to convey. Plus, as someone who loves a good music video, this is definitely a fun one not to miss. Vérité – “Temporary” The electronic beat on “Temporary” is easily one of the most addictive parts of the song while simultaneously creating a feeling of tension. Then, towards the end of the track, the instrumental disappears, leaving listeners suspended in the air — wondering when we’ll come back down.